Sununu Hates You
To the Editor:
Sununu hates loggers. Sununu hates truckers. Sununu wants to eliminate your jobs. Sununu is in the pocket of Eversource and intends to destroy biomas energy production and all your jobs. Sununu thinks he lives in Massachusetts. Maybe he should move there.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, New Hampshire
