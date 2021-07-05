Sununu Is a Disgrace
To the Editor:
The NH state budget recently signed by Chris Sununu is a disgrace and embarrassment to our state. To continue to use the motto “LIVE FREE OR DIE” is ludicrous, to put it politely.
Any woman seeking an abortion in NH will now be required to have an invasive, transvaginal ultrasound at the cost of $1500; a woman can be forced to carry a dead fetus full term; and any talk of racism, sexism or “ableism” is forbidden in public schools, agencies and so forth (I guess word did not reach the WMRHS Board before their recent exchange on non-gender specific bathrooms!).
Indeed, it is impossible to live in this world without discussing these human circumstances: we have mixed genders, mixed races and mixed abilities. This is the human condition. Throughout our history and in spite of disagreement and sometimes violent turmoil, we have nonetheless progressed. Suffrage, child labor laws, civil rights, environmental laws and so much more have all resulted from the noisy, messy, process of cultural and governmental development. This is what we call Democracy and it is the way we struggle to create “a more perfect union.”
While the effort to reduce taxes through the state legislative budgetary process is appropriate, and different perspectives are bound to result, laws relative to reproductive rights and free speech do not belong in this forum. Such personal and philosophical issues are the purview of individuals, the citizenry and local administrators.
Lucy K. Wyman
Lancaster, N. H.
