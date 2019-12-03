Sununu is Not a Moderate
To the Editor:
Despite what he would have voters believe, Governor Sununu has repeatedly shown he is not a moderate.
For example, his very first official act as governor in 2017 was to repeal New Hampshire’s common-sense concealed weapons permit law — long seen, by most, as safeguarding both gun rights and public safety.
Then, he recently vetoed three moderate bills that were sensible gun violence prevention policies: allowing schools to ban guns; closing background check loopholes; and waiting 3 days for gun purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.