Sununu Lets Schools and Parents Down
To the Editor:
If you love football (or even if you don’t), you know that going for a touchdown from the 50 yard line is much easier than starting at the six. That extra distance is filled with more plays and more opportunities for mistakes.
Governor Sununu prides himself on being a good manager, yet he decided that school districts should start at the six yard line without the benefit of three or four plays towards the end goal. Instead of giving districts a solid framework, local school boards and administrations have mostly been left on their own.
So what role does Governor Sununu play in helping to reach the goal of safely educating our children? Instead of providing leadership, he has downshifted all responsibilities to the local level. This isn’t a new pattern. He’s used it before. By not taking a leadership role, he avoids any blame. He lets school administrators, volunteer school board members, teachers, and staff take the rap for fumbles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.