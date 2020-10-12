Sununu’s Blind Loyalty to Trump
To the Editor:
Is there anything President Trump could do to lose Governor Sununu’s support? Deliberately mislead Americans about the deadliness of Covid-19? Rip nursing babies out of their mothers’ arms and lock three-year-olds in cages? Cozy up to Putin even as he’s putting bounties on our soldiers’ heads?
Those actions didn’t cause Gov. Sununu to reconsider his loyalty to Trump, and neither did two more recent shockers. First, Trump said he wouldn’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power, a practice vital to the durability of our republic. Second, in front of 70+ million viewers, he refused to condemn white supremacists and militia groups that are inciting violence in our communities.
Sununu’s reaction? While conceding that the President’s statements were “inappropriate” and “fell short”, he said he supports Trump nonetheless.
