Sununu’s Vetoes Hurt NH
To the Editor:
Chris Sununu’s cruel actions speak louder than his smooth words. Do not vote for him in November.
While he plays a nice guy on TV, Sununu actually doesn’t care about Granite Staters or the legislative process. If he did care, Sununu would not have vetoed 79 bills over the past two years. That’s right, 79 bills were passed by Republicans, Democrats and Independents in the legislature to improve the lives and liberties of their constituents across New Hampshire. But Sununu decided that he, and only he, knew what was best for the Granite State and vetoed all 79 bills with his red pen.
Those vetoed bills would have helped Granite Staters who work minimum wage jobs, take care of loved ones who are disabled or sick, are concerned about fair elections, were infected with Covid-19, and want clean water to drink and clean air to breathe. Governor Sununu wields his veto pen with a smirk instead of listening to the people of New Hampshire and helping them lead better lives.
