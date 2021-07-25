Sununu the Best
To the Editor:
Governor Sununu is the most popular governor in the nation, and for good reason. His commonsense approach to the issues crosses party lines. The budget he signed into law brings relief to taxpayers without an income tax.
Senior citizens will see an end to taxing their savings over the next five years by wiping out the interest and dividend tax.
$100 million in property tax relief will be sent back to our towns.
The budget includes the highest levels of public education funding per pupil in our state’s history, with increased educational funding opportunities for low-income families. School building aid of $30 million will be sent to school districts.
A new voluntary paid family medical leave program, run by the private sector, was established without a new income tax.
Many Mom and Pop businesses will receive tax relief by eliminating the need to file taxes by raising the minimum thresholds.
On top of all these accomplishments, money was also put into the Rainy Day Fund.
Governor Sununu’s steady and strategic leadership during the pandemic has enabled our economy to come roaring back as evidenced by the lowest jobless rate in the country – 2.5%.
This is a budget that helps everyone in the state, including the North Country.
Sincerely,
Honorable Brad Bailey
Monroe, N. H.
