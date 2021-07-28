Sununu The Best? Says Who?
To the Editor:
A recent letter from Brad Bailey about the new state budget stated “Governor Sununu is the most popular governor in the nation”. If this is a fact, where does it come from? What group did the survey? When was it conducted? How many people were surveyed? Who was surveyed? Was it a survey of Sununu sycophants?
I did a quick Google search and found one survey of governors’ popularity from the end of 2019, which had Sununu fifth in popularity in the nation. Not bad, but not first. That survey hasn’t been updated since.
If the first line of a letter isn’t factual, why should we think anything else in the letter is?
Cheryl Jensen
Bethlehem, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.