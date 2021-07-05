Sununu Wants Credit
To the Editor:
Chris Sununu continues to operate under the radar and hopes that you won’t notice what a hypocrite he is.
He campaigned as a pro-choice candidate and then signed a state budget that denies women their right to make their own choices about their own bodies. You can’t trust his word. Calling the American Rescue Plan “government handouts and bailouts” we heard him say in January that he opposed accepting federal funds that will expand child care access, let parents go to work, provide support for those in the child care industry and help New Hampshire’s economy recover.
Now the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced that they will use $80 million in American Rescue Plan funds to ease the childcare crisis. Funds that Chris Sununu openly opposed. Funds that he called a government bailout, a government handout. But guess what? Now he wants to take credit for bringing those funds to New Hampshire. He’s touting it as something he’s been for all along and is trying to look like the good guy.
The reason NH has $80 million in funds to ease the child care crisis is because we have a Democratic Congressional Delegation in Washington.who voted for it . Thank them, not the Republican governor of our state who sided with Mitch McConnell to oppose the American Rescue Plan and rob New Hampshire of the funds that will offer considerable help to those in the state who need it.
Betsey Phillips
Bethlehem, N. H.
