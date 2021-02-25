Supply Chain goes Un-noticed
To the Editor:
Serving the great people of New Hampshire has been the honor of my life. So, when the pandemic hit, I was extremely concerned—for my community’s health, well-being, and livelihood. But, I knew that they would be in great hands in our local area hospitals.
The doctors, nurses, and hospital staff in our area continue to endure immense pressure and stress as a result of the pandemic. But, I often hear from them that they are grateful for the supply chain that has helped them care for patients. Unlike nearly every other industry, the healthcare supply chain did not suffer the same issues. Instead, hospitals, pharmacies, and other care facilities received most medications for patients they were treating, including for COVID-19, despite incredible demands.
This is a relief and a testament to those working to keep the healthcare supply chain moving—our healthcare distributors. These companies prioritized hard-hit areas, anticipated demands and shortages, and communicated with their partners constantly to ensure the best patient care.
Being a bit of an older person myself, I appreciate the logistics coordination and efficiency that allowed our healthcare system to continue operating during this critical time. And now distributors will play an essential role distributing the vaccine, making me confident in our state’s ability to vaccinate the public and keep our communities safe.
Sincerely,
Randy Whitehead
Littleton, N. H.
