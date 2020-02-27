Support Article 5
To the Editor:
To the Littleton Voters—Please Vote YES on Article 5.
My name is Rick Jesseman and our family has owned property on Partridge Lake for more than 40 years.
I encourage all Littleton Voters to Vote Yes on Article 5 in the Littleton Town Warrant. This passage of the Article will result in a water quality study of Partridge Lake. There will be No Cost to the Littleton Taxpayer. A few years ago, the lake experienced a detrimental algae bloom; this proposed study will be used to remediate the lake to prevent algae blooms in the future, preserving the tax base and market values. Most importantly a Vote of Yes will help preserve Partridge Lake’s wildlife, beauty, and recreational activities for future generations. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/partridge.lake for more information.
