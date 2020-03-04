Support Article 5
To the Editor:
To Littleton Taxpayers, Article 5 in this year’s Town Warrant is very important concerning Partridge Lake.
The NH Department of Environmental Services has cited that Partridge Lake is high on their priority List of NH lakes to study water quality. The lake has a high concentration of phosphates which are detrimental to the future of the lake.
The study will suggest a remediation plan to prevent further growth of phosphates and prevent ugly algae blooms, which have occurred in the past. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/partridge.lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.