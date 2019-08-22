Support Biomass Industry
To the Editor:
If I told you there was a renewable energy resource in New Hampshire that directly supports more than 900 local jobs, provides low-cost electricity (something we all need and use), and generates more than $250 million of annual economic activity to the state while at the same time providing foresters, loggers and landowners a forest management tool to enhance sustainable forestry (something important to the state’s tourism industry and our environment), would you support this plan?
That’s the essence of biomass energy. State lawmakers understand these state-wide benefits of biomass and have repeatedly supported it as a way to diversify our electricity supply and for the role it plays in sustainable forest management.
Opponents claim this approach raises electric rates, without recognizing the clear economic benefits of biomass and without acknowledging that when you remove biomass from the energy grid, ratepayers will still have to pay to replace that power, so there is no “savings.” In fact, the legislature heard expert testimony that New Hampshire’s share of regional grid costs would increase by about $17 million a year if the biomass plants closed.
Unfortunately, Governor Sununu vetoed the legislative biomass plan, HB 183, providing for responsible and affordable energy and forest management. HB 183 passed both houses of the state legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support, and so I hope lawmakers vote to override Sununu’s veto on September 18.
If we don’t take action to protect our biomass industry, New Hampshire customers will see higher electric rates in the future as well as the collapse of a critical forest management system that provides jobs, boosts tourism and protects a critical natural resource.
I urge House and Senate lawmakers to vote to override the veto on HB 183 when they meet on September 18th.
Jasen Stock
N.H. Timberland Owners Association
Concord, New Hampshire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.