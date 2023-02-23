I write to support Catamount Arts’ special appropriation requests in St. Johnsbury, Lyndon and surrounding towns. Most people are aware of the amazing music, dance, theater and film presentations Catamount brings to our community. Lesser known, but a significant benefit to all of us, is Catamount’s arts education program, open to area schools. A terrific example is Catamount’s growing EPIC music program that provides violins and lessons to our eager, young students. A brief look at the About>History tab on www.catamountarts.com will reinforce the need to continue community support for this worthy local organization with an “aye” vote on it special appropriations request.
From personal experience, I can confirm that Catamount is dedicated to helping community arts organizations provide meaningful cultural and arts exposure to our community. Together with other, great local institutions (Burke Mountain, Fairbanks Museum, Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, Kingdom Trails, Lyndon Outing Club, Lyndon Institute, NVU, and St. Johnsbury Academy to name a few), Catamount Arts is a tremendous resource for area residents and a positive contributor to the area’s economic, recreational and cultural future.
