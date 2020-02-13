Support Chris Vachon
To the Editor:
As a Newport resident I intend to support Chris Vachon in his quest for a seat on the City Council and hope you will do so as well.
Chris is even tempered, conscientious and passionate about his career as a teacher in the North Country Supervisory Union. I firmly believe that he will bring these attributes with him if he is elected to the Newport City Council.
I have known Chris for 6 years and during this time have found him to be open-minded and fair with those he encounters. He works hard to stay well informed and looks beyond the “Facebook” political views to become knowledgeable about the concerns and issues that face the community which he calls home.
