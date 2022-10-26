Support Edith Tucker

I had the honor of representing many of the towns in this area in the New Hampshire Senate between 1988 and 1994. Largely because of the fondness I developed in those years I’ve recently chosen to move up to the area. Today, I live just across the Burton Bridge, named for my political mentor Raymond Burton.
During my years in the State Senate I built a reputation as someone who worked with both Republicans and Democrats to make sure the needs of my District were met and we worked together to build a better future.
I was followed by two Republican Senators, Senator Ned Gordon and Senator Jeannie Forrester who both worked well with members of the other party. I suspect that Ray Burton was a big influence on their outlook, I know he was on mine. Ray gave me the two dollars I needed to file for my first elected office and quietly supported me over the years. My loyalty to him and his example is truly immeasurable.
What I learned from him, more than anything else, was the need for us to listen to one another and to create a community of common cause.
During the last few years I have been saddened at the way in which the job of serving the people of this area has deteriorated into a partisan food fight.
Rather than focusing on serving people, irrespective of party, our leadership in the Senate has sought to use the position to gain partisan advantage, often at the expense of the people of the District.
This year we have a chance to elect a Senator who can help restore some civility to the office, Edith Tucker. Like Ray Burton, Edith will never ask a constituent with a need, or an opinion, what party they are registered with. She will put the people of Senate District 1 first and she will use her persuasive powers to bring people together when it matters for the People of District 1.
I fervently hope that you will help put us back on a path to civility and a spirit of community by casting your vote for Edith Tucker. She will earn the respect of her fellow Senators and work with them to make us proud.
