Support Emerson

To the Editor:
Littleton voters, my name is Roger Emerson and I am running for selectman.
I am a small business owner for over 30 years and I see the need for some mechanical background in decision making in the town. I do not like wasteful spending at the expense of your tax dollars. Remember all of the spending is still on less than 6000 residents.
Please read the warrent Articles completely as there are some tricky ones. I would like this opportunity to keep your tax dollars in check.
