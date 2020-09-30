Open Letter
To the Editor:
Please consider this an open letter to VAST, VTrans, Governor Scott, our elected local and state leaders, the office of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, as well as the readership of this paper. I am writing as a grateful citizen as well as a member and former chair of the St. Johnsbury Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Group. I am also writing on behalf of a new, loosely organized group calling ourselves the “Alliance of Towns for the LVRT.”
We wish to thank all those mentioned above for the hard work and advocacy that has led to Governor Scott’s administration’s inclusion in the State budget funding for the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail over the next two construction seasons. This is a long-overdue project that will contribute to the economic vitality of our entire region while providing thousands of Vermonters and tourists with year-round opportunities for healthy, multi-modal recreation and transportation options.
While our group is indeed extremely excited about this development, at our first meeting last week concerns were expressed about future consistency in the trail experience; particularly with regard to signage, trailside amenities, and maintenance from town to town once construction is complete. We understand that the state’s resources are limited and that this latest budget allocation represents a strong statement from state leadership that outdoor recreation is a key component of the state’s economy. Previously, this project was slated to take 12-14 more years to complete with the prior funding strategy. This is not lost on us; however, we have some concerns that the overall branding of the trail may be inconsistent at best if left up to the countless volunteer groups and/or municipalities along the way. The fear is that signage on the trail’s right of way promoting businesses and similarly, signage on VT roadways directing folks to the trailheads, may be inconsistent and take away from the fact that this is really a 93-mile width-of-state trail, not numerous abutting trails with numerous volunteer groups charged with maintenance.
