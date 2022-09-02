Support for Cabot-Case

This letter offers my personal support to Aubrey Cabot-Case who has been charged by the justice system based on unsubstantiated allegations of domestic abuse.
I came to know Aubrey a few years ago, when he was doing some landscaping work for me. Last summer, I worked along side him and his crew doing landscape design, planting and weeding. Last winter, I helped him with his paperwork.
He is an amazing and talented young man. He has been in our home at least two evenings per week to share a meal with us.
I have never heard Aubrey raise his voice to his employees or to anyone else for that matter. He is both kind and caring. He has a lot to offer the world.
