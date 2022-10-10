Support for Charles Wilson

My town of residence is Essex Center and my cell is 802-528-9494 I submit this for your letters column. Thank you.
My friend Charles Wilson is running for VT State Representative in Caledonia County 3 district. Charles is a Pro Life, Constitutional Vermonter that has spent a great deal of time going to events and rallies around the State. He is running for State Rep because he wants to get the VT back on track. Teaching Reading, Writing and Arithmetic in Schools instead of the agenda creating confusion and division among our children and Grand Children. Supporting Law Enforcement and our Military. Stepping up and fighting for your Constitutional Rights which so many in the Legislature are trying to destroy. Charles will fight the Climate Emergency agenda in Montpelier that will raise the cost of fuel for Vermonters Home heating and their vehicles. The State Budget has exploded and must be brought to a realistic number. Biden’s economic disaster is costing every Vermonter $500 - $1000 every month just to maintain what they have now.
Charles has stood up multiple times in Montpelier to make this voice heard.
