Support for Jane Kitchel

Please join me in voting to re-elect Senator Jane Kitchel to represent the Caledonia – Orange district. Jane knows the importance of investing in our communities – in the housing, downtowns and village centers and rural lands that help it stay affordable to live here, protect our community assets and secure access to land for recreation, food and jobs. Just here in the St. Johnsbury area we can see the evidence of her support for critical investments that help move our community forward: the dramatic Depot Square renovation, acquisition of Observatory Knob, expansion of Fairbanks Museum, and many farms at our Farmers Markets have all benefited from state investments supported by Jane. And as Chair of the Appropriations committee she has helped to ensure that the influx of one-time federal funds is moving us significantly forward on critical investments in housing and broadband.
Jane Kitchel is a proven and respected leader in the Statehouse, with 18 years of experience. With so much turnover of representation in the Statehouse this year (over one-third of Senators did not seek re-election) – we are so fortunate to have one of the most respected and experienced legislators willing and able to return to represent us. We, and the entire State, needs her and her leadership more than ever. Vote Kitchel!
