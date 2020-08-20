Support for Sims
To the Editor:
I am writing to support the candidacy of Katherine Sims, for State Representative in Orleans/Caledonia District.
I have known her for about 5 years and what I know is that she is a dynamo of energy and information. Her organization skills and attention to the neediest Vermonters is exceptional. She organized a conference a few years ago that had representatives from just about every town in the area. A wide array of discussion took place all focused on how we can best serve our Northeast Kingdom Towns. Katherine is a strong supporter of quality education, economic recovery and the expansion of reliable broadband into our rural areas. Her directing of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative has continued to put out valuable information in our communities.
Katherine is by far the best choice for State Representative for Orleans – Caledonia Counties. I wholeheartedly support and endorse Katherine Sims for State Representative.
