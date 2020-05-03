Support for SJA Graduation
To the Editor:
Please do not let hysteria prevent the graduation from happening. The graduates do not deserve that. Besides a new pill is on the way. That in itself should provide some relief to those needing comfort. I am comforted in knowing that the brilliant minds of SJA are even considering it! Thank you!
Larry Ruggles
Barnet, Vt.
