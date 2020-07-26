Terri Williams for Vt. House

To the Editor:

I am delighted that Terri “Barnie” Williams is running to represent me in the Vermont Legislature.

Terri was born and raised in Concord and Granby and has lived here all her life, and throughout her life she has been community minded and entrepreneurial. Service has been her hallmark.

She made “Barnie’s Market” into Concord’s only retail meeting place during the ten years she owned it. At one time or another it offered a game weighing station, spring flowers, and local farm produce as well as gas and on-road and off-road diesel fuel, convenience store items, and a deli that made terrific pizza.

