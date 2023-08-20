I am compelled to correct a mis-statement made by Rep. Charles Wilson in his commentary entitled “What is Really Going On” which appeared in the Caledonian-Record on August 17. In that article Wilson asserts that Vermont’s “Global Commitment Fund” is being funneled to the UN and foreign powers to “place our communities, our rights and our freedoms at risk”. He is concerned about Agenda 21/Agenda 2030, which in his view endangers our Constitutional Republic and he believes that the Global Commitment Fund is used to further this end.
I’ll admit that “Global Commitment Fund” is perhaps a mis-leading name for the $1.9 billion dollars Vermont spends to support our vulnerable citizens that receive healthcare and other services through the Medicaid program. However, that is what it is and ALL it is: support for Vermont residents that do not have sufficient income to access needed health care services. The full name of the program is “Global Commitment to Health”. The federal CMS allows states who apply and can justify meaningful programs to utilize “Medicaid” dollars to not only partially reimburse healthcare practitioners for services rendered to low income citizens, but also to support related services that affect one’s health. “Global” in that sense refers to a variety of actions that, if not addressed, would negatively affect physical health and drive costs of care even higher. Apart from the $933 million reimbursed to health care providers, we spend $279 million on mental health supports, $320 million for citizens with developmental delays and traumatic brain injuries, and $265 million to enable senior citizens to receive care in their homes rather than institutions. Several other programs relate to public health, substance use, child development, and independent living for those with disabilities. Yes, these programs are taxpayer funded. Of the total expenditure in Vermont, the federal government pays $1.2 billion while Vermonters directly pay $750 million from the General Fund (mostly our income taxes).
I’ll give Rep. Wilson the benefit of the doubt that he did not know the true nature of Vermont’s “Global Commitment Fund” when he made those assertions in his commentary. In my view, at least, the expenditures made with the Fund do not represent a threat to our independence, rights, or freedoms. On the contrary, I think they demonstrate a concern for our community and a desire to enable all citizens the ability to protect their independence, rights, and freedoms.
