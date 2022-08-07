Support Hassan
To the Editor:
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 7:01 pm
Support Hassan
To the Editor:
Senator Hassan Supports NH Small Businesses — Her Opponents Don’t.
Senator Hassan recently supported a new competition and innovation bill that passed through Congress. In response, my newsfeed was inundated with comments from her Republican opponents going out of their way to express their opposition to this legislation. Don Bolduc said he would vote “hell no” on the legislation. Chuck Morse called it “ridiculous.” I don’t know about you, but I don’t think supporting American manufacturing is ridiculous.
This legislation will help ease supply chain issues that have been burdening businesses for far too long. It will provide additional funding to New Hampshire programs that strengthen and support manufacturing in our state. We in the North Country are acutely aware of the need to support legislation that keeps the economy moving to improve our chances for more affordable, abundant living. New Hampshire business leaders support the legislation and our elected officials should too. Don’t let them fool you into thinking this is some partisan package — seventeen Republicans voted for it! It’s just another example of Maggie Hassan’s opponents proving that they are extremists that can’t be trusted to act on the behalf of Granite Staters in Congress.
Richard Umiker
Randolph, N. H.
