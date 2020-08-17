Support Hennessey

To the Editor:

I am writing to enthusiastically endorse the candidacy of Erin Hennessey for the District 1 seat in the New Hampshire Senate.

I have known Erin for many years and have always admired and respected her for her keen intelligence, sound judgment, unwavering integrity and common sense. I have come to know her even better in the last several months as the coronavirus pandemic has placed us in closer professional contact.

Building upon a distinguished record of local community service and civic involvement – which continues unabated to this day – Erin was elected to serve in the NH House of Representatives in 2014, representing Littleton and Bethlehem. In nearly six years in the N.H. House, she has earned tremendous respect from constituents, colleagues and representatives of state agencies and county government alike for her energy, creativity, wisdom and bi-partisan collaborative spirit.

