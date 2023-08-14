Support Ice Arena/Recreation Facility Dream

Just a note to voice a big “Wow” for the ‘dream’ hockey arena proposed by R.I.N.K. at the southern gateway of St. Johnsbury. I have no inside knowledge of this project other than what has appeared in the CR the pastfive years or so (most recently in the July 28 edition). I chose the word ‘dream’ because that’s how large-scale projects begin, with a dream, with a vision.
Ice time is a precious commodity that teams will travel far and wide for, even for times in the middle of the night. As the July 28th article states, a “regional ice center [in St. Johnsbury] would create an entirely new industry in the region and make St. Johnsbury a destination for New England, upper US mid- Atlantic, Quebec, and Ontario.”
R.I.N.K. has applied for a funding grant to study this project’s feasibility. It will certainly be a feather in R.I.N.K.’s cap that they, within a year’s operation, transformed the Fenton Chester Ice Arena into a profitable organization under their management.
The fact that area parties, including Kevin Sneddon’s Elev802 national hockey training group, are intrigued by this dream proposal is exciting. (Sneddon is a former UVM men’s hockey coach). I hope R.I.N.K. is successful in securing their study grant. Kudos to Scott Beck and R.I.N.K. for daring to dream. A $25 million hockey arena/all-purpose rec center, and creating a $30 million new industry, is worthy of dreaming about.
