Support Ice Rink Study
To the Editor:
It is time for some positive news to come into our region. Lately, the news is full of negativity, violence, increased drug use and more. Instead, let us all support an opportunity for growth and support for our youth and their families.
I have heard there is a desire for a feasibility study in St Johnsbury regarding the building of a new ice rink facility large enough to also house additional space for other recreational activities. This study has been applied for by R.I.N.K. and supported by another company ELEV802. Both entities are primarily focused on the need in our area for growing hockey and ice skating. Both groups believe there is enough need that Lyndon’s Fenton Chester Ice Arena and the proposed St Johnsbury facility can co-exist. I don’t disagree.
I have seen an increase in individuals trying to build their own outdoor ice rinks, as well as community ice rinks being established around St. Johnsbury. Being outside is great for fresh air, exercise and gathering with friends. As we all know, though, nature is not always forgiving nor cooperative. There seems to be a growing need for ice time, and one indoor facility in Lyndon is no longer enough to fill the demand. A second facility, built here in St Johnsbury, would not only satisfy that need, but open up more opportunities to bring in outside competition, fundraising activities, and help revive the Bay St area.
I am not a hockey player. I do not skate. However, I have a lot of respect for people that are able to play and skate. Hockey is an impressive sport on so many levels: agility, endurance, teamwork coordination, mental and physical toughness, hand-eye-foot coordination, and much more. Having a local, premiere facility is essential to developing those skills that will serve those participants for life and the many generations to follow.
Though I do not play hockey, I do wrestle and I coach wrestling in our area from kindergarten through high school. Wrestling is also a difficult sport that requires similar dedication and athleticism required for hockey. My understanding is the new facility proposed for Bay Street will also have space available to house other activities, including wrestling, as well as gymnastics and other recreational sports. This opportunity is something we cannot pass up.
For years our youth wrestling program has struggled with finding venues to host various youth wrestling activities, despite demonstrating that our group is well organized, disciplined and clean up after ourselves; besides having our own facility we are otherwise self-sufficient. The St Johnsbury School has been a huge help in getting us to where we are today, but even their limited available space has had us looking elsewhere for additional opportunities. The proposed facility on Bay Street could help many groups, in addition to hockey, provide vital positive activities for our youth and their families.
Positivity is what we need. Let us be that source of positive energy.
DJ Rousseau
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
