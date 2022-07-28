Support James Hemond

When it comes to the next Sheriff of Caledonia County I believe we need to go no further then Captain James Hemond.
When I began to staff my department I looked for three qualities that were important for me to fill the position. Those qualities were a devotion to family, a devotion to the community and a devotion to my department. In James I found all three. Through his time with me I saw his dedication to our community. The way in which he was fair and caring in the manner in which he dealt with our community.
Since James has moved to the Sheriff’s department I have seen how that fair and caring approach has not only followed, but has grown. As James’ career has progressed his dedication to and involvement in the community has grown.
Knowing James as a subordinate, a colleague and a friend and have no doubt he is the man to grow the Caledonia County Sheriff’s department in a way that will best serve our community
