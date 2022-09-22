Support Joe Benning
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
I am a 70 year old man, who has never endorsed a political candidate before. In the 52 years that I have voted in state and national elections, I have voted about 90% democratic until recent years where political infighting has weighed heavily on my decisions on which way to vote.
It would appear that my democratic party has swung too far to the left in defunding the police, and trying to take care of the world. The United States is spending money for every program you can think of. Where does the spending end? How can my children and grandchildren pay for all this? That leads me to the republican party and I do not even know where to start. From siding with dictators (Putin) and the banning of abortion, voting rights restrictions and trying to overturn Obama Care and the list goes on.
This all leads me talk about a man that I met through my motorcycle group and led to my riding with him over thousands of miles over many years. From California to New Orleans to Newfoundland, I got to observe Joe Benning and how he conducts himself and treats people, his political views and his views of life in general. I now view myself as a conservative Democrat, and I along with Joe as a moderate Republican actually agree of most political subject matter.
Therefore in November I will vote for Joe Benning for Lt Governor and hope that you will also consider voting for a man of honesty, integrity, and compassion that will work hard and not hesitate to cross the aisle to work with all to represent all Vermonters.
Thank you letting me share my thoughts with you.
Dennis Aja
Colchester, Vt.
