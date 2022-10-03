When I think of someone who I want for Sheriff of Caledonia County, I want someone who is community-oriented, experienced, and tough on crime. After all, the Sheriff is a law enforcement agency.
One has to take to your favorite Internet search engine and search both candidates for Caledonia Sheriff to see a stark contrast. While his opponent has only recent listings due to campaigning, Joel Pierce has numerous entries with his various law enforcement activities apprehending alleged law violators. Intertwined with these news stories of charging felons with firearms, obstruction, burglaries, and solicitations, you’ll see participation in half marathons and other community events.
These search results demonstrate that Joel Pierce is a hardworking law enforcement professional and a community-oriented, grounded family man. He would bring the Caledonia Sheriff’s Department back up to its greatest potential. With a level-headed, experienced leader, I feel the Caledonia Sheriff’s Department could swell its ranks by hiring dedicated deputies to protect the interests and bring back the pride of Caledonia County residents.
I support Joel Pierce for Caledonia County Sheriff.
