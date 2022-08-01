Support John Kascenska

Tuesday, August 9th is Primary Day in Vermont; we, as voters, have the duty and responsibility to vote. Many of us will be voting in different districts and will be voting for different candidates than we did in previous years, one noticeable change will be in the make up of the representative towns od Lyndon and Burke. Reapportionment.put Lyndon in a District of its own and placed Burke in a different District including towns in Caledonia and Essex.
This change puts John Kascenska, formerly a Representative in Caledonia 4 and a resident of Burke; into the Representative District of Caledonia-Essex.which includes the town of Burke.
This letter is in support of John Kascenska to serve as a representative in the Caledonia-Essex District. John served as Chair of the Caledonia 4 County Republican at the time I served as a Representative in the statehouse. John was energetic, outgoing and supportive. When tough decisions were necessary, John made them; other times John reached out in hopes of obtaining a concensus from those involved. He is a team player who leads by example. A vote for John is a vote for leadership and strong representation.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.