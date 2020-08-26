Support Katherine Sims

To the Editor:

I am writing to support Katherine Sims’s candidacy for State Representative for the towns of Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield, and Wheelock.

I have known Katherine for several years and have participated in her work regionally through my work at the Vermont Rural Education Collaborative. I think it is important to know that Katherine has a positive vision for the Northeast Kingdom and is knowledgeable about our strengths and challenges. Katherine has worked across sectors from broadband to poverty, education to agriculture, and she has a realistic and informed picture of our place.

I have found Katherine to be a good listener who is both supportive and hardworking. Katherine strives to get projects accomplished but does so collaboratively so multiple voices and perspectives can be heard.

