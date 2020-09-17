Support Kelsey Root
To the Editor:
Rural Vermont needs strong representation in the Legislature.
This fall, residents of Newbury, Groton and Topsham will elect a new state representative. Here are some of the many reasons Kelsey Root Winchester is the perfect choice. First, one can’t help but admire her energy. A small business owner who’s raising two kids and a nephew, she makes time for an extraordinary array of volunteer activities. Just a few of them are Blue Mountain Union School board, Little Rivers Health Care board, and Wells River Action Program.
It’s telling to look at the nature of those organizations: healthcare, local economy, and education. Her experience with these complex issues gives her a strong foundation for service in the Legislature. Let’s vote for Kelsey Root Winchester this fall, so that she can take her energy and commitment to our community to Montpelier.
