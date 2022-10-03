Support Larry Labor

I am an independent vote who has voted Democratic, Republican and Progressive over the years depending on the candidate. I am writing to recommend Larry Labor as representative for the Orleans-Essex district. I have known Larry in a variety of contexts for over 40 years. I have seldom met someone with such a consistent display of integrity, strong work ethic and a solid ability to solve problems.
Without going into the details of his extensive resume, I will say that during his career at North Country Hospital as pharmacist, Vice President and then acting CEO, he managed to display leadership qualities, crisis management skills and just plain decency during many difficult situations. As a health care leader, and as a Morgan Selectman, he has managed multi-million dollar budgets and scores of important management decisions, all with a quiet efficiency that made it look easy. It wasn’t. He brings proven skills to the messy business of government.
The Northeast Kingdom deserves to be represented by people who can act and speak for us effectively and without partisanship. Larry Labor is the man for the job.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
