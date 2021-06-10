Support Law Enforcement
To the Editor:
Standing with, Supporting and Praying for Our Law Enforcement Agencies.
The American Family Association has designated Sunday, June 13th as the “Day of Prayer and Appreciation for Law Enforcement”. Every day and night these frontline workers leave the safety and comfort of their own homes and families to protect and serve our communities. At one time, being a law enforcement officer was a position of honor, pride and respect in the communities they live and work in. Now they are treated as second class citizens, disrespected and violently attacked. Even in our own state, police agencies are having trouble covering all shifts and some are having to cut positions and leave citizens unprotected due to hostile conditions and the defund the police movement; what a shame and disgrace!
Having been involved in the Prison Ministry for 28 years as a volunteer and working closely with all the local, regional and state police agencies as well as the Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole, I believe that it is now more important than ever that we stand with, support, encourage and pray for our law enforcement personnel.
When was the last time that anyone stopped to say thank you to a local police officer, sheriff, or state police trooper and tell them they are doing a great job?? Do you wave, smile, greet or thank them or frown and curse them out? Do you despise or respect a man or woman in a blue, green or grey and black uniform? Having not only worked alongside all these agencies, we have also been victims of multiple crimes and they were there to protect us every time without hesitation.
We want to thank St. Johnsbury Chief Tim Page, Lyndonville Chief Jack Harris, Caledonia County Sheriff Dean Shatney, VT State Police Commander Hugh O’Donnell and all their officers and dispatchers, as well as Superintendent Nora Quinn and her team at the NorthEast Correctional Complex, not to forget Lynn Bushey and her team at the VT Dept. of Probation and Parole here in St. J. You and your teams have worked tirelessly and selflessly for a long time now and your labors have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated.
Know that not just this day but every day, we stand with you in our support, appreciation and prayers. Thank you and may God bless and protect your families and careers. Keep up the great work and “We Got Your Backs”!
Pastor Rick Menard
New Beginnings Christian Church
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.