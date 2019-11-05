Support NVU Lyndon
To The Editor:
As an alum of Lyndon State College’s (now NVU Lyndon) Atmospheric Science and Mathematics Programs, I’m worried about the future of the school that provided me the necessary skills to succeed in the professional world. One of the main reasons I chose Lyndon was for the focus on students; small class sizes ensured that professors knew students by name and not a randomly assigned ID number. This practice has also been key to helping Lyndon’s students get the help they need to succeed.
Since the merger with Johnson to form NVU, there has been some concern from current students and the broader Lyndon community regarding the allocation of financial resources. Being a student during the time that the merger decision was made, I remember we were assured that the quality of Lyndon’s programs would be unaffected. Recently, however, discussion has been circulating of an increase in online courses and even the potential for NVU Lyndon to become a completely online institution. This would be detrimental to students, faculty, and the local community.
I sincerely hope that going forward, decision makers at NVU prioritize the needs of students. Lyndon is a vibrant community that has always set students on a path to success, and we want to keep it that way going forward.
Jeremy Sousa
Tucson, Arizona
