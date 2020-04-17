Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The following is a letter I sent to the Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees.
I am writing in support of Northern Vermont University. As the Board moves toward a plan to ensure that the VSCS remains operating across the state, I encourage you to not make a decision that will nullify the hard work that NVU has done in the past two years in order to provide high-impact education to students. NVU has made many sacrifices over the past few years to help reduce the financial stress on the VSCS. While it has been difficult, we have worked together as two campuses to enact a plan that this Board had approved. As numbers are being examined to decide the “best” way forward, I worry that consideration is not being made about the fact that NVU is so young as an institution. We need to be given a fighting chance to provide the education that current students are receiving for generations to come.
From an economic perspective, the support for the local economy provided by NVU is truly astounding. It is estimated that the impact NVU has for local businesses and organizations in the State is $113 million. Any major decision that impacts NVU-Johnson & Lyndon would have extreme consequences not only for the thousands of current students and employees but for countless businesses and organizations in Lamoille & Caledonian County that are already hurting from COVID-19.
