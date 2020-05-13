Support Our Colleges
To the Editor:
To the Vermont State Legislature:
Please don’t waste precious time on plans to “reorganize” the state colleges. They have already trimmed, pruned, and tightened their budgets. That’s how they have been able to give thousands of students an excellent education for so many years while the legislature annually persisted in underfunding them—underfunding them to a shocking extent, currently no more than 17 percent of their budgets! Yes, I know it wasn’t just this current legislature. This has been going on for decades.
This, however, is the year the trend must be reversed. It does come at a terrible time! It should have been started earlier, but it wasn’t. Many in the legislature already have goals to accomplish much-needed changes in the lives of Vermonters. On top of it all comes the economic chaos of the coronavirus. However, we must also support our colleges. Now. How? People are generating ideas, many of which will help. Eventually, I think a substantial part of this increased support must come from state income taxes. Many Vermonters can’t absorb an increase in taxes, nor should they! Then, there is a group of us who could pay a little more for the privilege of living in an area with the vibrant culture that comes along with a college! Most likely, there is a third group—those who could afford an even larger increase in taxes without suffering.
