Support Our Students
To the Editor:
As a state representative, I’ve spent the majority of my life advocating and working for students. Like a lot of educators in the state, I’ve seen the unique challenges our students and communities face with a lack of equal opportunities or adequate funding for all of our schools. The truth is, the quality of the education students receive depends on where they’re born and what zip code they live in. That is wrong, we need to fix it, and one candidate has proven she understands this and will be a champion for our students – Elizabeth Warren.
As a former public school teacher, she knows how important it is for our schools, teachers, and students have the resources they need to ensure every child in America gets a high-quality education. Her plan invests $800 billion in public education, pledges at least $50 billion dollars in federal funding to rebuilding school infrastructure, quadruples our investment in Title I funding, and ensures that students with disabilities have the equal opportunity they deserve by fully funding IDEA.
It’s our job as educators, as legislators, as parents, and as Americans to ensure that every child has the tools they need to succeed. Next year, let’s give them a President who will make the investment we need to make that happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.