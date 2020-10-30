Support Paul Lefebvre

To the Editor:

I’m writing this letter in support of Paul Lefebvre for State Representative for Essex, Caledonia and Orleans.

I want a representative who will stand up to large scale energy developers and the renewable energy complex. I want a representative who says we need to protect our mountains, protect intact eco systems, protect wildlife, and protect the environment. I want a representative who will speak out against developers who make huge profits while masquerading as environmentalists. I want a representative who courageously fights against siting industrial wind turbines on our ridges and mountain tops. Paul Lefebvre is that representative.

I want a representative who espouses the Energize Vermont blueprint for Vermont for reducing greenhouse gases: https://energizevermont.org/climate-action-project. Among other things they recommend:

