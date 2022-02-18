Support Ranked Choice Voting

The League of Women Voters of Vermont supports Senate bill S.229, now before the Senate Committee on Government Operations. This bill proposes to require the use of ranked-choice voting (RCV) for the primary and general elections for U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative, and for presidential elections.
In Vermont today, a candidate just needs to have a plurality to win, which means they received more votes than anyone else. Some states require the winner have at least 50% of the votes, with voters coming back for a second election between the two candidates receiving the most votes, if there is no majority. This is expensive, and many voters do not return.
RCV is a method of voting that results in a majority winner in a single election, no matter how many candidates are running.
It allows voters to rank the candidates in order of preference. If no candidate has a majority after the first count, the candidate with the fewest votes is dropped. For those voters who had voted for that candidate, their votes are transferred to their second choice candidate. This process is repeated until one candidate has a majority.
With ranked-choice voting, we get a winner supported by the majority, but voters have more choices without risk of having to return to vote on another day, or incur the expense of a second election or the drop in turnout that happens with a runoff.
Right now, with plurality voting, we have the “spoiler” effect. With this, voting for your favorite candidate might lead to both your first and second choice candidates losing and your least favorite candidate winning. This doesn’t happen with ranked choice voting, since you don’t hurt your second choice candidate by voting your true preference first.
RCV also encourages more civil campaigns, as candidates are motivated to appeal to more than their “base,” in order to attract second-choice votes.
The LWVVT supports elections that provide more choices for voters, and honors the will of the voters. Please call or email your state senators - Senators Jane Kitchel and Joe Benning for the Caledonia District - and ask them to support S. 229.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.