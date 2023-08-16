Support RINK Today

These are the “best of times” (you know the other side of that quote from literature. I’m a realist.) for economic growth and development here in St. Johnsbury, VT. Economic growth, and development, in proportion to VT, Caledonia County, and St. Johnsbury. All the while abiding by the regulations and bylaws that are in place, to help all of us have the best of experiences living in this amazing little state of VT town of St. J.
This dream, this vision, this whole, realistic idea of a recreational facility here in St. J. needs to become a reality, based on multiple inputs, strategies, and research. Feasibility studies, support from a national hockey training and development business based in VT, all realistically contribute to this idea becoming a transformative recreational facility in St. J.
I moved here in 1991 from a small community in Upstate NY, having been born and raised in a small community in Maine. Maybe 4 years after living and working here, I had an idea for a recreational facility whose size and type are like what RINK is proposing. I’m sure many others share this idea and vision. The support locally is real.
So, it’s time. Let’s support what can be done here in St. J. Many of us have seen economic development happening already. This RINK idea, dream, vision, is another one for this time. Let’s get going towards our future, now.
