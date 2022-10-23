Support Scott Campbell

I have been working at a local bookstore in Lyndonville for almost 3 decades and have a chance to talk with many locals and out-of-state visitors. Although my observations are anecdotal and from a “self-selected” group, it is striking to me how many new people have moved to the NEK in the last 2 years, many having worked remotely here during the pandemic and then deciding to stay. Another notable group are those who have bought real estate or have houses here that are now Air BnB’s. The third notable group are the locals (including myself) who are alarmed at the lack of affordable housing or rentals available for their children who want to settle in the NEK.
Creating available, affordable housing has become a major issue not only in the NEK, but all of Vermont. Accomplishing that goal is a challenge for elected officials who design laws to solve the problem, but opinions vary on how to do it. Decreasing regulations, zoning laws, etc. may seem like the best way to improve the process- and that may be true to some degree- but the anti-government, anti-permit/regulation narrative will hurt citizens the most. Ask someone whose home has burned down because their builder didn’t follow code, or whose neighbor set up a firing range next door because there’s no ordinance saying they can’t. Or, as reported in Kirby, towns wrestling with how to control noisy, disruptive Air BnB renters up for a good time.
We need representatives who have a thorough understanding of the housing crisis and present affordable and realistic solutions to fix it, knowing it’s a long term problem we’re looking at. In the St. Johnsbury/Kirby/Concord House District, Scott Campbell is a candidate that can be expected to do that. He is acutely aware of the economic challenges facing everyone, especially lower-income citizens. He is not a “knee-jerk liberal” with “his hand in your pocket”. He works hard, takes input from all constituents and believes in compromise. He believes in preparing for the future so Vermont is not caught in the position of having to say “Take back VT” from newcomers.
I urge you to vote for Scott Campbell as our representative from the St. Johnsbury/Kirby/Concord House District.
