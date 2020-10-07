Support Scott Campbell
To the Editor:
Most people aren’t aware of the amount of time and dedication it takes to serve as a state representative in our VT legislature. With the internet, the work has probably doubled, especially if the elected official is conscientious about responding to their constituents and doing their part as members of the legislative committee to which they’re assigned. It’s a big job, with little financial compensation, which makes it difficult for many people to pursue.
We are grateful that Scott Campbell was elected to office in 2018 and we have been impressed with the dedication he has shown to his position. His commitment to being available to his constituents, updating and educating the public on the legislative process and votes, and being an active member of the House Energy and Technology Committee has made our vote for him matter. Aside from all his work on various local boards and committees in this community for many years, we know Scott as someone who is both approachable and practical, and neither a spendthrift with other people’s money nor an elitist.
Scott’s work in the housing industry has shown him the challenges many Vermonters face, and the legislation he has supported reflects that. Unlike Republicans in the party of no, who refuse to legislate for the future, Scott supported Act H. 68 which addresses the effects of climate change in the New England region. It is specifically designed to not burden low-income Vermonters, and can be changed over time if needed- so no, the sky will not fall (according to distraught Republicans) because it was passed.
