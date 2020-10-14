Support Sue Ford
To The Editor:
Sue Ford is sympathetic to those wronged and angry at those doing the wronging. She is honest, faithful, and kind, and truly interested in making good laws. She has tremendous energy and will work tirelessly for all of us in the New Hampshire Senate, as she has been doing for many years in the House. She has my vote.
Rob Lanchester
Easton, N. H.
