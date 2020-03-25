Support the Caledonian-Record
To the Editor:
Dear community, this is a letter to the editor I never thought I would write. It’s only purpose is to say to as many people as possible, let’s make sure that the Caledonian-Record can keep publishing as it is, meaning as an independent, local, daily, print as well as on-line newspaper.
All over the country long established newspapers, large and small, are folding or are being taken over by companies interested in dollar and cent profits, but with little regard for the profits of journalism and its connection to a healthy democracy.
I am not trying to start a rumor about this paper’s financial situation. But I can’t believe it’s immune to what’s striking so many other papers: rising production costs, less advertising revenue, and a shrinking readership, especially among those under fifty. And yet I get a Caledonian-Record delivered to the house everyday.
