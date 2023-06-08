Support the Gov. Scott Veto

There has been a predictable negative reaction, from Progressives, relating to the Governors recent “veto of childcare”, including specious claims that he’s “out-of-touch with the needs of working families” and the old standard “It’s for the children!”. The fact is, as he has made clear on many occasions, he is in support of further childcare opportunities for working families. He simply cannot see his way to support a rapacious Legislature’s greed in levying yet an additional tax on working families (curious, isn’t it, that these same Progressives who claim Gov. Scott is “out of touch” propose increasing taxes and fees on working families in order to provide “relief” for those same families?)
This veto must be sustained and the Legislature’s appetite for ever more tax payer dollars for redistribution must be reined in.
Since most of us don’t bother to read beyond the headline and maybe the first paragraph of a news story, I decided to break that habit in this particular case. What I found was as alarming as it was enlightening.
According to reporting in the Caledonian-Record (6/8/23): “The Legislature’s $150 million child care plan would have expanded child care subsidies to families with incomes up to 575% of federal poverty guidelines.” 575% OF FEDERAL POVERTY GUIDELINES!
Not wanting to overreact, I checked the federal poverty guidelines for 2023. For a family of 4, the official federal poverty level is $30,000 per year. Applying some simple mathematics reveals that it is the Legislature’s intent that working Vermonters (median household income 2022: $67,674) would be subsidizing the child care of a family with 2 kids and an annual income of up to……$172,500!
As Gov. Scott stated in his veto message: “Vermont already has one of the highest tax burdens in the nation. The last thing we should be doing is making it worse. Raising new revenue from taxes and fees should be a last resort, not a first step.”
