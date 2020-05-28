Support VSCS

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
We are a group of concerned and united members of the Vermont State College System (VSCS). We are union leaders of the faculty and staff and we are the students of the VSCS. We are ready and willing to help to make all campuses of the VSCS viable and strong for the future. In this letter we are asking for a seat at the table on any task force committees established by the colleges and legislature.
Last month, we saw what happens when an isolated few sit in virtual closed-door meetings and make huge decisions without broad input: Near Disaster. The VSCS is too important to our students, faculty and staff, communities, and state for us to allow this to happen again.
We appreciate the legislature stepping forward to provide bridge funding to enable us to figure out our path forward next year, but it is important the public understands the position the VSCS is in:
